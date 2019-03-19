PHOTOS: Big rig carrying bacon, salami catches fire on I-580 in Livermore Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Alameda County Fire [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Alameda County Fire [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Alameda County Fire [ + - ]

LIVERMORE (KRON) - Authorities say a big rig carrying salami, bacon, and other frozen foods caught on fire early Tuesday in Livermore.

Crews responded to I-580 WB before N. Flynn Road and extinguished the fire on the truck, which was parked on the right shoulder.

There were no reported injuries.

Authorities say drivers should continue to expect delays along the Altamont Pass.

