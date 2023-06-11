(KRON) — A big rig caught fire on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon in Marin County, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. The semi-trailer truck was in flames on the southbound lanes north of San Antonio Road near Novato.

No injuries have been reported from the fire, CHP said. The law enforcement agency posted photos from the incident (below).

(CHP) (CHP) (CHP)

Officials from 511 first tweeted about the fire at 3:39 p.m. As of 4:30 p.m., the left lane is open, but the right lane remains blocked.

CHP advised drivers to use extra caution while driving in the area. No other information was immediately available.