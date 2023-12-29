HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Professional big wave surfers are having a wild week at Mavericks as winter storms continue blowing XXL swells to Northern California’s coast. When ocean conditions align perfectly during a west swell — like they did this week — the surf spot near Half Moon Bay generates monster-sized waves.
Mavericks was pumping with waves up to 60-feet-high on Thursday when several surfers paddled out.
Photographer Frank Quirarte, a member of the Mavericks Rescue team, captured high adrenaline moments on the water. Check out jaw-dropping photographs shot by Quirarte this week below:
While some surfers scored thrilling rides, others lost their balance and suffered epic wipeouts.