HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Professional big wave surfers are having a wild week at Mavericks as winter storms continue blowing XXL swells to Northern California’s coast. When ocean conditions align perfectly during a west swell — like they did this week — the surf spot near Half Moon Bay generates monster-sized waves.

Mavericks was pumping with waves up to 60-feet-high on Thursday when several surfers paddled out.

Photographer Frank Quirarte, a member of the Mavericks Rescue team, captured high adrenaline moments on the water. Check out jaw-dropping photographs shot by Quirarte this week below:

A brave surfer catches a barreling bomb on Dec. 28, 2023 off the coast of Half Moon Bay, Calif. (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

Mavericks, Week of Dec. 25 – Dec. 28, 2023 (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

Mavericks, Week of Dec. 25 – Dec. 28, 2023 (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

A surfer makes a drop down the wave face on Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

A surfer maintains speed and composure to out-race a wave’s punishing whitewater on Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

Mavericks, Week of Dec. 25 – Dec. 28, 2023 (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

Mavericks, Week of Dec. 25 – Dec. 28, 2023 (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

While some surfers scored thrilling rides, others lost their balance and suffered epic wipeouts.

Two surfers drop into a wave on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

One surfer loses control of his board and braces for a wipeout on a giant wave Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

Massive wipeout at Mavericks (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

A surfer goes down hard inside the barrel. (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

Waves at Mavericks are unforgiving to surfers who lose their balance. (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)

Mavericks, Week of Dec. 25 – Dec. 28, 2023 (Photo by Frank Quirarte Photography)