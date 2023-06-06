SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car crashed into a building in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon leaving two people with minor injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The incident occurred at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street.

Photos posted by SFFD showed several first responders and emergency vehicles in the area of the crash, which appeared to be a business district in the Outer Mission. The vehicle, a black four-door sedan, was at rest outside Old Devil Moon, a bar and night club that closed in November of 2022. The front window of the business was shattered.

Photos: San Francisco Fire Department

Drivers were told to expect delays. No other details were available at this time.