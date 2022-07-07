CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Starbucks in Cupertino on Thursday afternoon, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said. Police shared images of the car in the Starbucks, which you can see below.



Images from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Both of the injured people were bystanders. The driver was not injured and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

The Starbucks that was struck is located at 22390 Homestead Road, the store confirmed to KRON4. The car has since been removed from the shop. Witnesses are asked to call (408) 868-6000.

In June, another car vs. business collision resulted in a man’s death when a man crashed into the front of a Home Depot in San Jose. The medical examiner’s office later said that the man suffered a medical emergency, which caused his death before any injuries from the crash.