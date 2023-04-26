(KRON) — A solo vehicle collision was reported Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Rafael Police Department (SRPD). The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Freitas Parkway and Northgate Drive.

The unidentified driver of the four-door sedan was possibly suffering from a medical emergency, SRPD said. They were later taken to a nearby hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

(San Rafael Police Department)

Police said there were no other injuries reported from the crash. The eastbound lane of Freitas Parkway was closed as officers investigated but has since reopened. The car was towed away from the scene.