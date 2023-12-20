(KRON) — A car crashed into a building at the Crystal Springs Shopping Center in Highlands-Baywood Park on Wednesday, the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) said. A gray Ford sedan crashed into the entrance of Crystal Springs Pet Hospital, located at 122 De Anza Blvd.

No pet or person was injured from the crash, SMPD said. Although the crash is still under police investigation, the driver told police her foot slipped on the gas/brake pedal.

SMPD posted photos taken at the scene (below).

“While most crashes into buildings happen due to pedal confusion, wet weather can definitely cause wet shoes, slick tires, and impair vision,” SMPD said. “These types of incidents can be avoided with a little bit of patience and by taking into consideration your driving ability, your surroundings, and accounting for weather conditions.”

San Mateo County Fire Department crews also responded to the scene.