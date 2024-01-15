SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Toyota Corolla careened off the Interstate-80 Bay Bridge in San Francisco, crashed into a building, and landed on a street below, investigators said.

Sunday night’s crash caused “extensive damage to the second and third floors” of the Clocktower Lofts building, the California Highway Patrol San Francisco stated.

The CHP released photographs of the mangled Toyota and broken loft windows. CHP officers said the dramatic collision is a prime example of how seatbelts can save lives.

(Image via CHP)

“The solo driver was fortunately wearing a seat belt and was extricated from the vehicle before being transported to the hospital. The driver is currently being treated for unknown injuries at this time. Increase your chance of survival in a major traffic crash by properly wearing your seatbelt each and every time you are traveling in a motor vehicle,” the CHP wrote Monday.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Sunday, when the Toyota Corolla traveled westbound on the Bay Bridge and entered the Harrison Street offramp at an “unsafe speed for conditions,” the CHP stated.

The driver lost control on the elevated offramp’s curve before the Toyota collided with a concrete jersey wall. The vehicle flipped over the wall and plowed into the building.

“After colliding with the building, the Toyota continued its descent and struck the pavement below, where it came to rest on the shoulder of the on-ramp,” the CHP wrote.

The CHP said its investigation into the collision is still underway.