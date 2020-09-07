PHOTOS: Cars lined up for Stinson Beach on Labor Day

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A long line of cars were seen awaiting entry to Stinson Beach on Labor Day.

As many beaches in the Bay Area were closed to avoid large crowds, it isn’t deterring people from heading to the ones that are open.

A viewer sent KRON4 photos of the bumper-to-bumper line of cars Monday morning, full of people trying to have a beach day during the Bay Area’s heat wave holiday. While getting some sun in the sand can be okay during a pandemic, the risk of catching COVID-19 increases if there isn’t enough space to stay away from others and if people do not keep their masks on.

In one photo, two people standing outside of the line of cars can be seen wearing masks.

The viewer said the first cars started lining up around 6:15 a.m.

On Sunday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed closed Ocean Beach parking lots because of a Burning Man celebration that attracted about 1,000 people. Breed called it “reckless” and “selfish.”

Last week, announcements were made about other beaches that would close or have limited hours over the holiday weekend to keep the risk of COVID-19 transmission low — leaving Bay Area residents trying to cool off during the heat wave with limited options.

