PHOTOS: Cloud trails over the Bay Area, did you see it Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cloud trails over San Francisco [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cloud trails over San Francisco [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cloud trails over Clayton [ + - ]

OAKLAND (KRON) -- KRON4 News received several reports on Wednesday of numerous cloud trails over the Bay Area.

One photo take by Jacquelyn in Clayton early in the day shows several trails in a criss cross patern.

D.G. in San Francisco sent another photo with a number of cloud trails over the City. You can see an airplane leaving behind one vapor trail.

Did anyone else see it? Download the KRON4 News app and use the Report It button to send us a photo.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES