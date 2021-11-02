Photos: Couple celebrates wedding at Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Like all great love stories, this one involves Taco Bell.

A couple in California held their wedding reception at Taco Bell Cantina at Pacifica State Beach.

The Bay Area fast-food restaurant has been recognized as the “coolest” location in the world, according to a list compiled by Business Insider.

It’s a great spot to post up after a long day of surfing, and now… get married.

Located on the beach, the Taco Bell offers magnificent ocean views and boozy drinks, plus all your favorite menu items. It even has a walk-up ordering window specifically designed for surfers.

📲 Download the KRON4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KRON4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KRON4.com for Bay Area news and more.

KRON4’s Chuck Clifford was actually at the Taco Bell prior to the wedding reception and snapped a photo during the setup.

Went to use the bathroom at Pacifica Taco Bell. They were setting up for a wedding reception. To be fair, it’s a very nice Taco Bell. pic.twitter.com/1gTBRp6z5L — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) October 26, 2021

“It was literally all you can eat and drink Taco Bell for all! I was like “am I dreaming?!”” wrote wedding photographer Emily Jenks on Facebook.

Check out more photos from the dreamy day in the slideshow above.