A fire burned early Saturday morning at an abandoned building in Pittsburg (Contra Costa Fire Protection District).

(KRON) — A four-alarm fire broke out early Saturday morning at an abandoned building in Pittsburg, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District tweeted. The fire burned on the 300 block of E 10th Street.

One residence on E 9th Street was evacuated, officials said. Crews were concerned about a potential collapse and decided to pull personnel out of the building.

Photos of the incident posted by the Contra Costa Fire Protection District can be viewed below.

CCFPD first tweeted about the fire at 6:12 a.m. Approximately one hour later, authorities tweeted the fire is now “under control,” along with this photo below.

Authorities did not report any injuries from this fire.

(Contra Costa Fire Protection District)

Fire crews will be on scene for several more hours. The public is asked to avoid the area.