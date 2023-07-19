(KRON) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Alamo, San Ramon Valley Fire said on Twitter. The fire did not spread onto the living space of the home, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. On Wednesday, the fire department posted photos from the scene (below).

San Ramon Valley Fire did not disclose the location of the blaze at this time. KRON4 reached out to the fire department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

(San Ramon Valley Fire)

San Ramon Valley Fire first tweeted about the blaze at 2:07 p.m. on Tuesday.