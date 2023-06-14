Crews responded to a fire at Hogan Middle School Tuesday night on June 13. (Vallejo Fire Department)

(KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a Vallejo middle school Tuesday night, the city’s fire department announced on social media. Officials said the fire happened in the middle of the night at Hogan Middle School.

The Vallejo Fire Department posted photos of the fire’s aftermath (below).

A Vallejo Police Department patrol officer noticed smoke coming out of the campus, according to VFD. The officer quickly reported the fire, and crews were able to respond to the blaze fast enough to prevent further damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is unknown at this time.

Hogan Middle School is located at 850 Rosewood Ave. The students’ last day was on June 8, according to the Vallejo City Unified School District.

KRON4 reached out to VFD for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.