MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A tree crushed a home in Marin County Thursday night. Photos (below) show the damage the tree made at a residence on Yolanda Drive near Center Boulevard and Saunders Avenue in San Anselmo.

Around 5:20 a.m. Friday, neighbors saw the fallen tree and called 911. Police and fire crews responded to the scene shortly after.

No injuries were reported, KRON4 confirmed. However, a part of the tree broke through and entered one of the house’s bedrooms.

Two people were inside the home at the time the tree fell: a mother and her 30-year-old son. The mother was able to safely exit the home while the son needed help from fire crews.

Here’s a photo gallery of the damage the fallen tree caused.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the tree to fall. KRON4’s Terisa Estacio is at the scene. Stayed tuned as we get more information.