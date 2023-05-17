A firearm and cash were recovered Wednesday as two suspects were detained (San Pablo Police Department).

(KRON) — Officers conducted a traffic stop when they saw a “suspicious” vehicle Wednesday, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said on Facebook.

SPPD officers then searched the car and found drug paraphernalia and a fake firearm in the center console, the department said. Police also found multiple bags of fentanyl, a loaded handgun and a large sum of cash. A photo posted by SPPD of the recovered items can be viewed below.

(San Pablo Police Department)

(San Pablo Police Department)

(San Pablo Police Department)

(San Pablo Police Department)

The two people in the car were detained.

SPPD did not say where in the city the traffic stop was conducted. Neither of the two people detained were identified.