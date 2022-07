SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire burned at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco on Wednesday night, images and videos shared with KRON4 showed. The San Francisco Fire Department said firefighters later put out the fire with one engine.

View images of the fire below.

The fire was a grass fire only and less than one acre in size, SFFD said. No structures were threatened.

Information about this fire is limited at this time. There is no official word on what caused the fire.