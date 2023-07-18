(KRON) — Walgreens is taking new steps to combat theft at one of its San Francisco locations. In photos posted to social media, chains can be seen locked around the freezer section of a Walgreens located at 16th Avenue and Geary Boulevard.

(Photo courtesy of Richie Greenberg)

In one photo posted by Richie Greenberg, the chains can clearly be seen across the front of the section with locks securing it to the wall.

Walgreens isn’t the only retailer in the Bay Area taking new steps to combat theft. Safeway also announced this week that it has taken new anti-theft measures in some of its Bay Area stores. The grocery chain says the goal of the new measures is to ensure a safe and positive experience for customers and employees.

KRON4 reached out to Walgreens and received the following statement from a spokesperson:

“Retail crime is one of the top challenges facing our industry today. We are focused on the safety of our patients, customers and team members. We continue to take preventative measures to safely deter theft and aim to deliver the best patient and customer experience. And we are working closely with law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders to draw greater attention to and improve our response to retail crime.”

It’s not clear when the photo posted by Greenberg was taken. A subsequent visit to the Walgreens location by KRON4 revealed that the chains were no longer in place.

KRON On is streaming now

It is not known if other San Francisco Walgreens locations are implementing similar security measures.