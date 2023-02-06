OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — As the City of Oakland faces pressure to reinstate suspended Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong, photos of one of the incidents of misconduct leveled against him have been obtained by KRON4.

One sergeant with the Oakland Police Department is at the center of the Armstrong controversy. The outside law firm hired to investigate the department found that the sergeant did not stop at the scene after he struck a car using an OPD vehicle. The sergeant also failed to report the collision to the department, according to the law firm’s findings.

However, when OPD’s Internal Affairs Division completed an investigation, the report determined that the officer had not violated a departmental rule requiring obedience to laws for “what amounted to a hit and run.” Photos show the damage to the white Mercedez-Benz, and the moment the OPD SUV, driven by the sergeant, struck the car.

Damage to car after collision Photo of SUV hitting car

The same sergeant is accused of firing his service weapon inside of an OPD building before removing evidence of the incident. The sergeant didn’t report the discharge of the gun to their superiors for over a week, according to the law firm’s report.

On Sunday, Armstrong held a press conference with local supporters, including members of the NAACP, to demand his immediate reinstatement. Last week, newly elected Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao told KRON4 that the details in the confidential report were serious, and worthy of further investigation to ensure accountability.