SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 300 items were seized Tuesday from a fencing operation in the Mission District, San Francisco Mayor London Breed posted on social media. Photos (below) show authorities confiscated items being sold illegally on the street, including food, hygiene products and over-the-counter medicines.

Breed calls the recovery “another successful operation addressing unpermitted vending & fencing of stolen goods.”

Although Breed did not say where specifically this fencing operation took place, many of them often happen at 24th Street and Mission — other times at 16th Street and Mission.

Earlier in February, a fencing operation at 16th and Mission was shut down by the San Francisco Police Department.

Last year, the SF Board of Supervisors authored a new street vendor enforcement code that went into effect earlier this year. District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who oversees the Mission District, co-authored the new street vending code.

Ronen’s legislative aid, Santiago Lerma, says the new bill will get more enforcement of these fencing operations in her district. The San Francisco Department of Public Health, SFPD, and the San Francisco Department of Public Works all contributed to the cleanup of this fencing operation, according to Breed.

