(KRON) — A boat shack at a pier in Marshal was fully engulfed in flames late Sunday afternoon, the Marin County Fire Department (MCFD) said on X. The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on the 23000 block of Shoreline Highway.

Marin County fire officials are calling the boat shack an “iconic Marin County landmark.” The boat shack is owned and managed by Nick’s Cove restaurant.

Fire crews arrived at the scene, and the fire was contained around 5:30 p.m. The shack was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

MCFD posted photos of the fire (below).

Crews remained at the scene for cleanup until 7:30 p.m., MCFD said. The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

The Sonoma County Fire Department, Coast Guard Two Rock Fire Station and Tomales Volunteer Fire Company assisted in extinguishing the blaze.