PHOTOS: Lightning sparks up Bay Area sky

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Lightning illuminated Bay Area skies amid a scorching heat wave Saturday night.
We've received incredible, jaw-dropping photos from our viewers
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for parts of the Bay including San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland, according to the National Weather Service.
A steady stream of new thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.
