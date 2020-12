SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The early bird gets the view!

If you slept in on Christmas morning, you missed out on the breathtaking sunrise over the Bay Area, and a rainbow visible over the Golden Gate Bridge and in Marin County.

It’s the calm before the storm as rainclouds will begin to roll over the Bay Area and bring Christmas showers throughout Friday.

See the photos from KRON4 and submitted by viewers:

KRON4 live cam shows rainbow over Golden Gate Bridge on Christmas 2020

KRON4’s Will Tran captures a sunrise over San Francisco on Christmas 2020

Rainbow over the Sunset District (Twitter user @shirokumakun)

Hayward sunrise (Twitter user @fabulous_lixa)

Emeryville sunrise (Twitter user @shawn_pelecon)







Rainbow (Twitter user @DracoMenda)

Just in case you were wondering if I changed anything to the pictures I posted . Answer is no. This is exactly how the sun rose over San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge this Christmas 2020 morning @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Ue72U8qQLH — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) December 25, 2020

Bodega Bay sunrise (Twitter user: @nikoearthangels)

Mission District rainbow (Twitter user: @jmania)