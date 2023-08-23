(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department released photos of a person of interest in a homicide that occurred last month. The homicide occurred on July 27 and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person.

The homicide occurred just before 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 27. Officers were dispatched to 7th Avenue and International Boulevard to investigate a report of a person on the ground.

At the scene, officers found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Photo: OPD Photo: OPD

OPD Homicide Section officers responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Oakland PD.