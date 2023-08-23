(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department released photos of a person of interest in a homicide that occurred last month. The homicide occurred on July 27 and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person.
The homicide occurred just before 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 27. Officers were dispatched to 7th Avenue and International Boulevard to investigate a report of a person on the ground.
At the scene, officers found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
OPD Homicide Section officers responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Oakland PD.