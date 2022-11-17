CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a fire was intentionally set at a Concord house, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire). Fire officials shared several images of the scene, which show a badly-burned structure.

The Concord Police Department said that the fire was at Euclid Avenue and Farm Bureau Road. Con Fire said fires were set in multiple areas throughout the house.

The fire was deemed a two-alarm fire by Con Fire before it was extinguished. CPD is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.