PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A plane flips upside down after crashing Saturday afternoon, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Petaluma Municipal Airport.

Officers and fire crews arrived at the scene and found the uninjured pilot out of the plane. No injuries were reported. A gust of wind hit the plane before landing, causing the plane to crash, according to police.

Police said the pilot “made a correction before the plane bounced, turned off the runway, struck a concrete housing, and a tetrahedron housing the wind speed and direction indicator, or “wind sock.” That resulted in the 1942 Stearman biplane to flip over on its top.

A plane turned upside down after crashing Saturday afternoon on Oct. 15 (Petaluma Police Department).

The pilot used his safety equipment to prevent injury, police said. The NTSB and FAA are working with Petaluma police and fire department to investigate the incident.

