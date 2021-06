SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A KRON 4 viewer sent us images saying a driver crossed into oncoming traffic driving toward them on Sutter Street by Gough .

They then struck another vehicle in its back wheel which is the one you see flipped over.

A woman inside that car can be seen standing inside as help arrived. The driver took off so this may be a hit and run crash.

Witnesses described it as a Honda, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

This story is developing.