A mermaid statue is dusted by snow in Boulder Creek on Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by @SCMountainDad / Twitter)

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Fluffy snowflakes dusted some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Cruz Mountains at dawn Thursday.

Snow around the Bay is rare, but this winter storm caused temperatures to drop so low that precipitation fell as snowflakes at elevations higher than 800 feet.

Weather watchers shot photographs and videos of snow falling over the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Oakland Hills, Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County, Cloverdale in Sonoma County, Mission Peak in Fremont, Mount Hamilton, and Mount Diablo.

Brody Klapko snapped photographs of snow falling in Annapolis in northwest Sonoma County on Feb. 23, 2023. Klapko said the elevation was about 800 feet above sea level. (Image courtesy @BrodyKlapko / Twitter)

KRON4 Reporter Will Tran interviewed one man enjoying winter weather on the Santa Cruz Mountains summit. He said he couldn’t stop smiling because he had never seen snowfall in his lifetime.

The Ben Lomond fire station was covered by a blanket of snow on Feb. 23, 2023. (Image courtesy Cal Fire CZU)

Snowfall is seen on Mount Hamilton on Feb. 22, 2023. (Image courtesy Lick Observatory Hamcam)

More snow is forecast to fall on Bay Area mountain peaks as lows drop into the 30s overnight Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning, and said the brunt of the storm will hit Friday. “Cold temperatures, rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds & mountain snow are all expected,” NWS Bay Area forecasters wrote.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said, “Heavy rainfall picks up (Thursday) afternoon with a chance of even lower elevation snowfall tonight, which could result in snow (for) areas that haven’t seen it in years.”

San Francisco’s weather dropped below 40 degrees for the first time in six years on Thursday, but 39 degrees still wasn’t low enough to turn rain into snow. Wind gusts hit 68 mph at San Francisco International Airport.