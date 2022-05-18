RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — What started as a medical call for one Richmond fire crew ended in the rescue of a small animal. After clearing the medical call, firefighters were called across the street regarding a kitten stuck in a drain pipe.

It took about 30 minutes of digging, cutting and reaching, but the crew was eventually able to save the kitten. After it was rescued, the kitten was brought back to the fire station, where it was cleaned and fed.

Richmond fire believes the kitten was a stray, and it was adopted by a member of the fire department.

A not-as-cute cat threatened the life of a Northern California woman Monday, when Erin Wilson claimed she was attacked by a mountain lion. Thankfully, Wilson’s dog, Eva, came to her rescue, fighting off the large cat. The dog suffered serious injuries and Wilson set up a GoFundMe for her treatment.