Hamburger Haven was broken into around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A restaurant in the Richmond District was broken into early Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to a call around 4:45 a.m. that Hamburger Haven at 800 Clement St. was broken into sometime during the night.

The owner of Hamburger Haven sent photos to KRON4 of the damage (see below). One photo shows the business’ cash till placed on one of the tables, seemingly empty and without cash.

It is unknown how much damage resulted from the break-in. SFPD provided no other information about the incident.

Last month, a different burger spot in the Richmond District was hit by burglars. Uncle Boy’s at 245 Balboa St. was burglarized, which resulted in over $2,000 worth of total damage.

Uncle Boy’s and Hamburger Haven are roughly half a mile away from each other in the Richmond District.