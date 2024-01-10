(KRON) — A middle school in Santa Rosa was broken into and vandalized last week, according to a statement from Wright Elementary School District Superintendent Lisa Saxon. Wright Charter School was broken into during the night of Jan. 3 or the early morning of Jan. 4.

One of the science classrooms on campus had “extensive vandalism” and damage to the room and contents inside of it. A window was also broken in a different classroom, but no other damage was reported. No injuries were reported.

At the time of the break-in, students were still on winter break. Classes were back in session on Wednesday, Saxon said. The science classroom was “not yet fit for occupancy.” Classes normally held in that science classroom are temporarily being held at another classroom on campus.

Photos of the damage were sent to KRON4 from the Wright Elementary School District. View the photo gallery below.

Saxon says staff members from across the school district worked together to help the teacher whose classroom was severely damaged.

“Staff members from throughout the District have compassionately stepped up and wrapped their arms around the affected teacher, volunteering their time to help sort through salvaged items. Many assisted with setting up and preparing the temporary classroom,” Saxon said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-in. Saxon said there were not surveillance cameras when the break-in happened, but the school district plans on installing them “as soon as possible.”

Saxon said families were notified about the break-in on Monday, Jan. 8. Wright Charter School is located at 4389 Price Ave.