(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions.

Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible.

Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties up to San Francisco and Marin including collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges and widespread flooding.

BREAKING: Capitola Wharf was split in half when a section of the wharf collapsed into the ocean. 30-foot waves, powerful tidal surges, and gusty winds are battering the beaches right now. Capitola Village is flooded.

Thursday morning, crews in Pacifica responded to a rockslide on northbound CA-1 past Manor Drive blocking the right lane.

Also Thursday, a homeowner in Paradise Cay woke up to find their backyard tree fallen onto a neighbor’s home due to saturated soil & high winds. Homeowners say no one was hurt, reports KRON4’s Michael Thomas.

Wednesday night, strong winds knocked the canopy of a San Fransisco Valero gas station to the ground. At least two of the gas station’s pumps, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, were also ripped apart.

The canopy of gas station, toppled by strong winds, rests at an angle, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in South San Francisco. Another winter storm moved into California on Wednesday, walloping the northern part of the state with more rain and snow. It’s the second major storm of the week in the parched state. It follows storms that brought threats of flash flooding and severe thunderstorms across the southern U.S. and heavy snow in the upper Midwest. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The storm also downed several trees and caused widespread flooding creating hazardous driving conditions and closing down roads.

In Kensington police responded to a downed tree that closed Beverly Road between Lenox Road and Camelot Court Wednesday.

In Livermore, crews worked around the clock monitoring the storm Wednesday night. Crews responded to a felled tree on Rincon Avenue and Sunset Drive and were able to clear the road by Thursday morning.

Crews in Benicia also responded to several downed trees Wednesday night.

Crews in Palo Alto worked to clear a tree from Page Mill Road Wednesday.

Folsom Street in San Fransisco was also impacted by fallen trees Wednesday.

Thousands have been impacted by power outages due to the storm, including customers around South Van Ness in San Fransisco when a scaffolding collapsed and fell on power lines. PG&E crews worked to mitigate the damage Wednesday night.

Crews also worked to remove a large, fallen tree at St. Francis Circle in San Fransisco and restore overhead wires Wednesday.

San Pablo also dealt with power outages from downed trees in several areas and flooding on Road 20 between San Pablo Avenue and Abella Circle Wednesday night.

In San Jose, Cherry Creek Avenue began flooding Wednesday. City leaders vowed not to make the same mistake as 2017 during a news conference Wednesday, when storm waters breached Anderson Dam in south San Jose.

Pleasant Hill also dealt with major flooding and downed trees from Wednesday’s storm.

Rain is predicted to continue throughout the rest of week and crews are monitoring the storm damage.

