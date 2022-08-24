NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Images obtained by KRON4 showed the aftermath of the Napa crash on May 28 that landed Paul Pelosi in jail. Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, will have to serve five days in jail for driving under the influence after he crashed his Porsche 911 Carrera S into a Jeep.

Photos from the scene show bruising on Pelosi’s hands and wrists after the crash. Both the Porsche and the Jeep had visible damage from the collision. View images taken by California Highway Patrol below.

Pelosi will be on summary probation for three years in addition to the five days he will have to serve in jail. He also owes more than $6,000 in fines.

A police report from the night of the crash revealed that Pelosi changed his story when talking to police, originally saying he had just one glass of wine that night before he later said he also had a glass of champagne. The officer who arrested Pelosi wrote that Pelosi was unsteady on his feet and grabbed the officer’s shoulder for help walking.