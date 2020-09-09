Photos: Smokey air casts eerie red shade over Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The sunrise and smokey air are bringing another day of vivid red-orange skies in California on Wednesday morning.

The Royal Society of Chemistry says reddish skies are common when fires are burning — it’s because smoke particles scatter sunlight in a way that we see red.

Due to the size of smoke particles, they are better at scattering long wavelengths of red light. Normally, blue light’s short wavelengths are much easier to scatter when there are regular amounts of nitrogen and oxygen in the air, according to the RSC.

PHOTOS: Here’s a look at the sky from different places in the Bay Area

Pleasant Hill orange sky on Sept. 9, 2020

Twin Peaks orange sky on Sept. 9, 2020

Inner Sunset orange sky on Sept. 9, 2020

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says smokey air is coming into the area from wildfires burning in Northern California.

