PHOTOS: Smokey air casts eerie red glow over Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The sunrise and smokey air are bringing another day of vivid red-orange skies in California on Wednesday morning.
The Royal Society of Chemistry says reddish skies are common when fires are burning — it’s because smoke particles scatter sunlight in a way that we see red.
Due to the size of smoke particles, they are better at scattering long wavelengths of red light. Normally, blue light’s short wavelengths are much easier to scatter when there are regular amounts of nitrogen and oxygen in the air, according to the RSC.
KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says smokey air is coming into the area from wildfires burning in Northern California.
Smoke in some cases is sitting right above a thin marine layer at the surface with the veil of fog making for an even more ominous look.
While some places are lit up in bright red and orange, others are seeing a smokier-ashy and gray sky:
We’re also hearing reports of ash all over the region — see this photo from a viewer in Alamo:
The National Weather Service, Bay Area, tweeted that some ash falling is larger than the width of human hair. Finer particles stay suspended in the air.
Air quality in the Bay Area is a concern especially with potential to breathe in these ash particles. While gyms are allowed to reopen Wednesday in San Francisco with outdoor-only workouts — all the ash in the air will make people want to skip leg day for now.
