RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — From downed trees to power outages, Tuesday’s storms have significantly impacted many parts of the Bay Area. Richmond was no exception, and the winds in that city were able to blow a church steeple off its axis.

The steeple at Ennis Chapel Church of God was blown off by the storms. Photos posted by Richmond firefighters (below) show the church tower moved to its side. Other photos show downed trees, including one that landed on a white Acura SUV.

No serious injuries were reported from weather-related events, Richmond Firefighters Local 188 said.

(Richmond Firefighters Local 188) (Richmond Firefighters Local 188) (Richmond Firefighters Local 188) (Richmond Firefighters Local 188) (Richmond Firefighters Local 188)

KRON On is streaming news live now

Within the 24-hour period between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, Richmond firefighters responded to at least 92 calls in the city. The department said they respond to an average of 40 calls a day.

Ennis Chapel Church of God is located at 530 S. 15th Street. The church is located about three blocks from Highway 580.