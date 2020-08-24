PHOTOS: Sunset, double red rainbow take over Bay Area skies

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Did you see it?

A sunset topped with a double red rainbow took over skies across the Bay Area.

KRON4 viewers sent in photos from San Francisco, South San Francisco, Brisbane and more.

View photos below!

San Francisco
South San Francisco
Brisbane Marina
San Francisco
Walnut Creek

Send us your photos to assignmentdesk@kron.com

