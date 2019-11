PARADISE (KRON) – Today marks one year since the devastating Camp Fire ripped through Butte County, nearly destroying the entire town of Paradise.

85 people were killed and more than 18,000 structures, including over 14,000 homes were destroyed.

Photos of Paradise then and now:

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 08: A patient walks away from a makeshift triage area as the the Feather River Hospital is evacuated during the Camp on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A view of the helipad at the Feather River Hospital where a triage area had been set up during the Camp Fire on October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Hospital workers and first responders evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A view of the parking lot at the Feather River Hospital where patients were evacuated during the Camp Fire on October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 08: A business burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A view of a property that used to be the home of a business that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 08: A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A view of an empty lot where a home was destroyed by the Camp Fire on October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 08: A plume of smoke rises above Pentz Road as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Cars drive along Pentz Road on October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 16: A hearse stands by to pick up human remains found at a home destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 16, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A view of an empty lot where human remains were found in a home destroyed by the Camp Fire October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 09: Firefighters try to keep flames from burning home from spreading to a neighboring apartment complex as they battle the Camp Fire on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A view of a property that had been destroyed by the Camp Fire October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Firefighters try to save a building as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A view of the Attic Treasures antique mall that was spared by the Camp Fire October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 08: The Black Bear Diner burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) **BOTTOM IMAGE** PARADISE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: A view of a property that used to be the home of the Black Bear Diner that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on October 21, 2019 in Paradise, California. It has been one year since the the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, California charring over 150,000 acres, killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)