SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Winds generated by winter storms and high tides combined to create ocean tidal surges, as well as waves breaking between 20-30 feet along the coast of central and northern California on Thursday.

The Bodega Bay buoy recorded waves towering up to 28 feet, the second-highest waves recorded at the buoy within the past decade. The National Weather Service Bay Area issued a High Surf Warning for all Pacific coastlines between 3 a.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday.

Surfers with expert-level paddling abilities and daredevil tendencies caught barreling waves in Moss Landing. Professional big wave surfers paddled into monstrously huge waves at Mavericks, California’s famous winter wave magnet.

Fishermen wait for a bite while surfers catch waves at Moss Landing on Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo by Dan Sedenquist)

Barreling waves break at Moss Landing on Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo by Dan Sedenquist)

Surfline.com swell forecasters wrote, “Powerful, extra long-period (west) swell maxing this morning, as winds are light easterly and it’s raining. End result for the dawn patrol is big, consistent and raw looking waves hitting double overhead at average spots, while better breaks are double to triple overhead, and standouts nearly double that size on sets.”

A new round of rainstorms will arrive late Friday. Wind gusts are forecast to blow up to 40-50 miles-per-hour along the coast. Thursday’s big waves are being generated by Wednesday’s storm, the NWS stated.

The NWS Bay Area warned, “The ocean is not your friend today! High Surf Warning in effect until 3 a.m. Friday for very dangerous waves up to 28-33 feet, 40 feet possible in favored locations. Stay away from rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for the Pacific Coast through 3 p.m. indicating an immediate threat to life and property due to flooding from large breaking waves.”

The “Cement Ship” at Seacliff State Beach takes a pounding on Dec. 28, 2023. (Image via CHP Santa Cruz)

Law enforcement officers blocked access to Rio Del Mar Beach during high tide on Dec. 28, 2023. (Photo via CHP Santa Cruz)

Hazardous ocean conditions triggered several beach closures north and south of San Francisco, including Stinson Beach, Rodeo Beach, Rio Del Mar Beach, and Cowells Beach.