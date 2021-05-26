Lunar eclipse up-close: See footage of the super blood moon from Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A total lunar eclipse reached totality on the west coast between about 4:15-4:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

KRON4’s Yoli Aceves caught the moon in a zoomed-in live view, but many around the Bay Area had no issue capturing the moon from their phones!

May’s supermoon is distinctive because it’s also a “blood moon” due to the total lunar eclipse, which happens when the Earth, positioned directly between the moon and sun, blocks the moon from sunlight.

It’s called a blood moon because of the reddish hue it takes on during the eclipse, according to NASA. The red color comes from sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere as the moon passes through the planet’s shadow over several hours.

Check out these photos from around the Bay Area!

Isabel Oh from Saratoga

Mike Bettencourt, Pleasanton

Nicholas Wilson, Fairfield

(Twitter user @KMSochan)

Ada Rusin

Twitter user @Vashishtrv

Mallory Young, Lake County

Alicia Montgomery

View from KRON4 in San Francisco (John Shrable)

View from Napa (Twitter user @coinmkr)

Rickey Wulff from El Sobrante

View from San Francisco (Twitter user @martisullivan)

Kristi Fonseca

This is the first of only two lunar eclipses in 2021. A partial lunar eclipse will occur on Nov. 19.