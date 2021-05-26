Lunar eclipse up-close: See footage of the super blood moon from Bay Area

Bay Area
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A total lunar eclipse reached totality on the west coast between about 4:15-4:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

KRON4’s Yoli Aceves caught the moon in a zoomed-in live view, but many around the Bay Area had no issue capturing the moon from their phones!

May’s supermoon is distinctive because it’s also a “blood moon” due to the total lunar eclipse, which happens when the Earth, positioned directly between the moon and sun, blocks the moon from sunlight.

It’s called a blood moon because of the reddish hue it takes on during the eclipse, according to NASA. The red color comes from sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere as the moon passes through the planet’s shadow over several hours.

Check out these photos from around the Bay Area!

  • Isabel Oh from Saratoga
  • Mike Bettencourt, Pleasanton
  • Nicholas Wilson, Fairfield
  • (Twitter user @KMSochan)
  • Ada Rusin
  • Twitter user @Vashishtrv
  • Mallory Young, Lake County
  • Alicia Montgomery
  • View from KRON4 in San Francisco (John Shrable)
  • View from Napa (Twitter user @coinmkr)
  • Rickey Wulff from El Sobrante
  • View from San Francisco (Twitter user @martisullivan)
  • Kristi Fonseca

This is the first of only two lunar eclipses in 2021. A partial lunar eclipse will occur on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News