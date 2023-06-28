(KRON) — Two cats were rescued from an RV fire in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Two engines and one fire battalion responded to the motor home fire in the 200 block of Alaska Avenue. The two cats were rescued and the fire has been knocked down, firefighters said.

Although the fire is under control, crews remain on the scene for overhaul.

Photos posted by Fairfield FD showed the RV with heavy smoke emitting from it and the rescued felines being treated with oxygen.

Photo: Fairfield FD Photo: Fairfield FD Photo: Fairfield FD

KRON On is streaming live news now

No other injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.