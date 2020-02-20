PHOTOS: Violent attack at Santa Rosa Transit Mall leaves 3 hospitalized

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a violent attack at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Around 6:17 p.m., Santa Rosa Police officers responded to the mall at 500 Second Street regarding an assault that had just occurred.

Officers located the victims, three men, who were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the victims were confronted by seven to eight men, unknown to the victims. One of the suspects was armed with a golf club and used it to strike the victims several times.

Immediately after, the suspects ran east towards Santa Rosa Avenue and got into a small, older model white Sedan and fled the scene.





One suspect was described as a dark skinned man with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a red sweatshirt, dark colored pants and white shoes.

A second suspect was described as a man, race unknown, with black hair and wearing a white or gray sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes.

Police say the victims’ identities will not be released due to the violent nature of the incident and because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cogbill at (707) 543-3590.

