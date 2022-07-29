(KRON) — The World Dog Surfing Championships is actually a real thing and . . . it’s coming to Pacifica next week. The competition which sees “canines nationwide come to compete for top-dog awards in various categories,” according to a press release, will be at Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica on Saturday, Aug. 6.

“Dog surfers and their human pals are invited to join the fun and bring home the gold,” the press release went on to say.

In addition to the dog surfing competition, the event will also feature:

A dog beach fashion contest

Dog adoptions

Tents from contest partners

Other activities







Attendance to the event is free, although payment is required for dogs to enter the competition.

A portion of proceeds from the event will go to dog-related nonprofits. For more information, or to register, visit: World Dog Surfing Championships: Entrant Registration for 2022