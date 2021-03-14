Pi Day: Numbers of Pi appear in San Francisco sky

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Pi Day is taken very seriously in San Francisco.

So seriously that the numbers of Pi were actually seen in the sky over Twin Peaks on Sunday.

Each number was on a balloon and tied to a string. The string of balloons then floated into the San Francisco sky.

James Nicovich and his friends thought of the creative idea that put a smile on people’s faces.

Pi is a mathematical constant, represented by the Greek letter “π“. It is defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

It appears in many formulas in mathematics and physics.

Now, every 14th of March (3/14), people celebrated the mathematical constant Pi and eat lots of pie.

Happy Pi Day!