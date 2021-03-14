Pi Day: Numbers of Pi appear in San Francisco sky

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Pi Day is taken very seriously in San Francisco.

So seriously that the numbers of Pi were actually seen in the sky over Twin Peaks on Sunday.

Each number was on a balloon and tied to a string. The string of balloons then floated into the San Francisco sky.

James Nicovich and his friends thought of the creative idea that put a smile on people’s faces.

Pi is a mathematical constant, represented by the Greek letter “π“. It is defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

It appears in many formulas in mathematics and physics.

Now, every 14th of March (3/14), people celebrated the mathematical constant Pi and eat lots of pie.

Happy Pi Day!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News