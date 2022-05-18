LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — A piano teacher in Los Altos was arrested after allegedly touching a student in an inappropriate manner, police announced in a press release Wednesday. The victim is a teenager who received lessons from the teacher.

The subject was identified as 63-year-old San Jose resident James Robert Cannon. Although the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest, Cannon self-surrendered Wednesday at the Los Altos Police Department on 1 N San Antonio Rd, police said.

Cannon conducts private lessons in the local area. As of Wednesday, afternoon, police said there are no additional victims who have come forward.

If you believe that you may have been a victim of Mr. Cannon or have additional information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Det. Sgt. Cameron Shearer at (650) 947-2810 or cshearer@losaltosca.gov.