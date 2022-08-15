SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested at Outside Lands with 10 stolen cellphones, the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station said. The man also stole a debit card and a wallet.

“Outside Lands 2022 recently finished in GGP. While the event was under way, many were having a great time while a few were pick pocketing cell phones. Our Officers detained a suspect, discovered 10 cell phones, debit card and a wallet on him,” SFPD said in a tweet.

SFPD confirmed that all of the items mentioned in the tweet were stolen. They have all since been returned to their rightful owners.

SFPD did not identify the suspect or provide additional details about the matter. Outside Lands lasted from August 5-7, featuring artists such as SZA, Green Day and Post Malone.