Pictures apparently showing Zendaya, Tom Holland at Oakland wedding go viral 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tom Holland (L) and Zendays pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area native Zendaya was apparently in Oakland this weekend attending a wedding with her date Tom Holland.

The “Spider-Man” stars have not publicly confirmed their relationship, but based on social media photos it’s pretty clear.

Fans are so obsessed with them that their photos from the wedding were trending on Twitter.

tom holland and zendaya attending a wedding. that's it. pic.twitter.com/vEpp9BXVfT — karl (@themarvelparker) August 23, 2021

I keep seeing all the Tom Holland and Zendaya pics of them at a wedding in Oakland and I just why are they so cute pic.twitter.com/f591EyZaSc — Christina Mendez (@christinaxma) August 24, 2021

tom is also in oakland with zendaya omg pic.twitter.com/v40zIWYAgn — zoé (@luvforholland) August 22, 2021

@Zendaya you are the sweetest most gentle human ever🔆 Rue has literally helped me overcome so so much. I relate so much. Thanks for being you Queen. So excited for season two 🌸 pic.twitter.com/e1jaQqucev — Kylie Gender?!? (@_introspecti0n) August 21, 2021

One fan on Twitter shared that Zendaya stopped by Vegan Mob in Oakland on Saturday.

Yes! At vegan mob in Oakland — Kylie Gender?!? (@_introspecti0n) August 21, 2021

Another photo showed the Euphoria actress holding hands with Holland while watching the bride and groom dance.

In a Zendaya fan account, with over 114,000 followers on Instagram, they’re seen clapping and dancing along to the bride and groom dancing.

Catch this adorable pair on screen in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.