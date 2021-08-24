Pictures apparently showing Zendaya, Tom Holland at Oakland wedding go viral 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tom Holland (L) and Zendays pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area native Zendaya was apparently in Oakland this weekend attending a wedding with her date Tom Holland.

The “Spider-Man” stars have not publicly confirmed their relationship, but based on social media photos it’s pretty clear.

Fans are so obsessed with them that their photos from the wedding were trending on Twitter.

One fan on Twitter shared that Zendaya stopped by Vegan Mob in Oakland on Saturday.

Another photo showed the Euphoria actress holding hands with Holland while watching the bride and groom dance.

In a Zendaya fan account, with over 114,000 followers on Instagram, they’re seen clapping and dancing along to the bride and groom dancing.

Catch this adorable pair on screen in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.

