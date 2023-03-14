Planes sit on their nose after winds toppled them over (Photo courtesy of Contra Costa County Fire Department)

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Three Cessna planes were tipped over by high winds at Buchanan Field Airport in Concord on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened around 2 p.m., and the FAA reports that none of the planes were preparing for flight at the time. A Cessna 210 and two Cessna 172s were flipped in the incident.

KRON On is streaming now

Airport officials with Contra Costa County said no one was inside the planes when they toppled over, and no one was nearby. All planes have since been secured. A photo shared by Contra Costa County Fire Department showed tow planes sitting on their nose on the tarmac.