PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A female suspect accused of vehicle theft was arrested overnight Thursday, the Piedmont Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

As they were trying to make the arrest around 2:30 a.m., officers were forced to break into the rear passenger window when the suspect refused to exit the car. The unidentified female suspect was then arrested.

She was later discovered to have a lengthy criminal record for vehicle theft, according to police. Officers arrested her for possession of a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia.

Piedmont police did not state where the arrest was made.