PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The Piedmont Police Department is alerting the community about two recent strong-armed robberies that recently occurred.

The two strong-armed robberies occurred in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Bonita Avenue followed by two other robberies in Oakland and El Cerrito. Police believe these robberies happened before other robberies on Piedmont Avenue.

Piedmont police provided a possible suspect vehicle to the public. The vehicle appears to be a newer model black Hyundai Hatchback with tinted windows, PPD said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Piedmont Police Department is asking residents to report any suspicious activity and anyone with any information is asked to contact PPD at (510)-420-3000.